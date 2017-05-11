Cough syrup stolen from 2 local pharmacies

SAN DIEGO — For the second time this week, a CVS drug store in San Diego has been robbed of behind-the-counter cough syrup.

A masked man hopped over the pharmacy counter at the CVS store on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Camino Ruiz around 1:10 a.m. and grabbed eight to 10 bottles of cough syrup, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. He fled in a waiting vehicle.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a similar robbery took place at the CVS on University Avenue in North Park. In that case, the suspect showed the handle of a gun to the store’s employees before he fled, according to San Diego police.

It was not immediately clear whether the two robberies were related.