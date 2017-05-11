Car thief walks away from prison re-entry program

SAN DIEGO – Prison officials are looking for an inmate who removed his GPS device and walked away from a community re-entry center in San Diego Thursday.

Israel Hernandez disappeared from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan early Thursday.

The 27-year-old inmate was nearing the end of a two-year, eight-month sentence for vehicle theft and was scheduled to be released to probation in March 2018, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities discovered around 4:20 a.m. that Hernandez’s GPS device had been tampered with and were told by staffers he was seen exiting the back door at the facility on Boston Avenue near South 27th Street. Hernandez’s GPS device was found in an adjacent parking lot, according to the CDCR.

Hernandez is 5 feet 8 and 207 pounds. Anyone who spots him or has information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.