Barracuda score OT winner in comeback over Gulls

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls squandered three leads and allowed a goal 17 minutes, 40 seconds into overtime Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda at Valley View Casino Center in Game 3 of their Calder Cup playoff series.

The Gulls trail the Pacific Division final, two games to one. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series will be played Friday at Valley View Casino Center.

Timo Meier scored the game-winner off assists by Buddy Robinson and defenseman Jacob Middleton before a crowd announced at 6,171.

"You can work as hard as you want on your systems, and how you're going to play the game, but some games come down to bounces."- Eakins — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) May 11, 2017

San Jose forced the overtime on Daniel O’Regan’s goal with 1:01 left in regulation off assists by Robinson and defenseman Mirco Mueller.

The Gulls took their third one-goal lead with 3:20 remaining on Spencer Abbott’s first goal of the playoffs off Max Jones’ first assist of the playoffs.

Sam Carrick scored the lone goal of the second period to give the Gulls a 2-1 lead.

The Anaheim Ducks, the Gulls NHL parent team, announced earlier Wednesday that they had reassigned Carrick and Nic Kerdiles to the Gulls. Kerdiles took one shot Wednesday.

The Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks American Hockey League affiliate, re- tied the score with 7:11 left in regulation on Colin Blackwell’s first goal of the playoffs.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with the Gulls out-shooting San Jose, 11-3.

The Gulls opened the scoring 16:32 into the game on Jones’ first goal of the playoffs, off assists by defenseman Jaycob Megna and Abbott.

San Jose tied the score 53 seconds later on Kevin Labanc’s goal, off assists by Ryan Carpenter and Joakim Ryan.

Gulls goaltender Jhonas Enroth made a season-high 45 saves, including 20 in the second period, 15 in the third and eight in overtime.

Barracuda goaltender Troy Grosenick made 32 saves, including stopping all five shots he faced in overtime.

Both teams were scoreless on two power-play opportunities.