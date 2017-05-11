× $10,000 reward offered in dog torture case

SAN DIEGO –A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information in a recent case of dog torture and burglary.

Someone repeatedly abused a North County family’s two dogs by burning their skin with acid or a similar caustic liquid, gouging out one of their eyes and apparently trying to poison them.

The owners of the canines have reported four vandalism and animal-cruelty episodes taking place at their former home on Carino Way in Oceanside over the last several months, according to police.

“The victims have had their vehicle tires punctured three times, and their two Siberian huskies have suffered injuries twice,” Lt. Valencia Saadat said.

Both dogs suffered “significant” injuries, including a badly damaged eye that later had to be surgically removed, the lieutenant said. They also may have ingested an as-yet-unidentified toxic substance, according to Saadat.

According to a GoFundMe.com page set up by the victims to seek financial aid to help pay their veterinary bills, their pets were burned by acid on their faces and bodies during a home invasion in late February and, two months earlier, were fed marijuana in an attempt to poison them.

The dogs, named Cocayo and Estrella, recovered at a Humane Society facility and went home on May 6.

A message on the fundraising web page states that the family thinks “the monster responsible may be a neighbor who (wanted) them to move out.”

Following the latest home invasion and acts of animal cruelty, the victims moved away, Saadat said.

Anyone with information should contact Oceanside police at 760-435-4580. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 760-435-4730.