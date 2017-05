× Spring Valley house fire displaces 6 residents

SPRING VALLEY – Six people were in need of emergency lodging Wednesday after a fire at their Spring Valley-area home.

The non-injury fire broke out at the house on Grand Avenue near Birch Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cal Fire. Fire officials reported about 15 minutes later that the blaze had been knocked down.

The American Red Cross was summoned to assist the three adults and three children displaced by the fire, according to Cal Fire.