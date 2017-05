SAN DIEGO – A shark warning was issued at San Onofre Beach Wednesday by Marine Corps group at Camp Pendleton.

Marine Corps Community Service Camp Pendleton tweeted out the warning after a shark was reportedly showing signs of being aggressive behavior. The group did not disclose when the shark was spotted.

#SanOnofre Beach 48 Hr Warning#Shark displaying aggressive behavior on May 10, 2017 at San Onofre #Beach, Church surf break. — mccsCP (@mccsCP) May 10, 2017

The warning comes nearly two weeks after a mother of three was attacked by a shark at the same beach.