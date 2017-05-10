× San Diego County Board of Education announces new superintendent

SAN DIEGO — Following a months-long national search, the San Diego County Board of Education announced Wednesday night it has appointed Paul Gothold as the new county superintendent.

Gothold is currently superintendent of Lynwood Unified School District in Los Angeles County. He will replace Edward Velasquez, who has served as interim superintendent since September.

The former superintendent, Randy Ward, was fired last July after a lawsuit filed by a taxpayer group claimed he illegally paid himself $100,000.

The board made the announcement from the County Office of Education in Mission Valley.