Man shot near recreation center

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in the arm Wednesday at a Southcrest-area park.

The gunman opened fire on the victim in the vicinity of the Southcrest Recreation Center shortly before 5 a.m., according to San Diego police. The victim was found nearby at 43rd Street and Keeler Avenue and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

The suspect was described as a thin and roughly 5-foot-3 Latino man wearing a green jacket who drove off in a white Toyota Camry.