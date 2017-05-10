Man arrested on suspicion of dealing heroin, firearms from La Jolla home

SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of dealing heroin and illegally selling firearms — including assault rifles and machine guns — out of his home.

During an investigation that began last summer, Paul Joseph Holdy, 39, allegedly sold undercover federal agents illicit narcotics, firearms and gun silencers, according to prosecutors.

Due to a prior felony conviction for illegal possession of a controlled substance for sale, Holdy is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

Holdy does not have a federal firearms license, which is necessary to engage in the business of importing, manufacturing or dealing in guns.

After serving a search warrant at Holdy’s residence, agents seized a machine gun and two gallons of a substance suspected of being GHB, a depressant used as a recreational intoxicant and date-rape drug.

If convicted of all charges against him, Holdy would face maximum penalties of 30 years in prison and $1.25 million in fines. He is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Thursday morning.

“Illegally manufacturing and brokering the sale of guns and drugs on the streets of San Diego poses a tremendous danger to our community,” acting U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson said.

“Prosecuting firearms offenses is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and we will continue our efforts to disrupt the availability of illegal guns in our city.”