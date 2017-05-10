× Flames engulf semi-truck on SR-52

SAN DIEGO – State Route 52 in Scripps Ranch was closed late Tuesday as crews battled a semi-truck fire.

Flames broke out under the hood around 10:30 p.m. near Santo Road but did not spread to the trailer, according to California Highway Patrol. Firefighters also extinguished flames that spread to nearby vegetation.

The semi-truck driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

CHP said two motorists were involved in a small crash when they pulled over to help. Neither driver was injured.

SR-52 reopened before Wednesday’s morning commute.