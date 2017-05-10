Exchange gas-powered lawn mower for discounted electric model Saturday

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County residents can exchange their gasoline-powered lawn mowers for a discounted zero-emissions model Saturday.

At the 18th annual mower exchange, which starts at 8 a.m. at Qualcomm Stadium, residents can trade-in their old mowers for $99.99 each. Five hundred new mowers will be available and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The new mowers are discounted from an everyday retail price of $399. The discounting is paid for through air pollution fines.

Three other pieces of rechargeable garden equipment can also be exchanged for their gas-fueled counterparts at $79.99 each: a chainsaw, hedge trimmer and string trimmer.

The event allows residents to support the fight to reduce pollution and greenhouse gases.

Participants should bring their trade-in mowers and other equipment emptied of oil and gas along with photo IDs and proof of county residency. Only cash and credit cards will be accepted as forms of payment – no checks. One trade-in of each device is allowed per household and devices must be in working condition.

A food and beverage truck will provide coffee and snacks.