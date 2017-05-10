Deputies investigate shooting near Barona Reservation

RAMONA, Calif. – A deputy-involved shooting has taken place in the Barona area of eastern San Diego County, according to sheriff’s officials.

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was wounded by the gunfire.

Deputies were pursuing a suspect who went offroad into the hills around the Barona Reservation, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Santee Station tweet.

ASTREA is on scene as the suspect has gone off road into the hills between San Diego Country Estates and the north end of Barona. https://t.co/XsWLQ6NWk6 — Santee Station (@SDSOSantee) May 10, 2017

SkyFOX flew over the scene and video showed several different areas that were taped off by authorities.

People are asked to avoid Wildcat Canyon Road, north of the Barona Resort and Casino.

This is a developing story – more to come.