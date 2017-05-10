× Cops kill 3 dogs suspected of attacking a man in LA

LOS ANGELES – Police gunned down three dogs as they were biting a man in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Los Angeles police went to 500 block of Stanford Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a dog attack, LAPD Officer Rosario Herrera said.

When police arrived, they found a victim being bitten by multiple dogs, prompting the officer-involved shooting, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

KTLA’s news helicopter flew over the scene and showed that four dogs were hit by the gunfire. Three of the animals appeared to be dead and one was still moving, KTLA reported.

It was unclear whether the man who was attacked by the dogs was injured or transported to a hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting, Lopez said.

A portion of the street was cordoned off while police investigated the incident.