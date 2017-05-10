Amy Schumer sits in for ‘Judge Judy’

LOS ANGELES – The people are real, the cases are real, the rulings are final, but this time, the judge was fake.

Amy Schumer got to sit in Judge Judy’s seat when the actress and her sister visited the set of the popular courtroom show.

The “Snatched” star is apparently a loyal “Judge Judy” viewer — so much so, Schumer complained when bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd handed her something without his usual nonchalance.

“Why are you looking at me,” Schumer asked “Officer” Byrd in a video she posted on her Instagram account.

Schumer wrote in the video’s caption, “Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents! Thank you for having me and my sis!!!”

The actress shared a few photos from the set, including some featuring Judith “Judy” Sheindlin.

Schumer isn’t alone in her fandom.

The syndicated series in which Sheindlin, a former New York City criminal court judge, presides over disputes has run since 1996 and reportedly earns her more than $47 million a year.

