× Ambulance transporting patient crashes in Grantville

SAN DIEGO — A patient and an EMT were injured when an ambulance crashed onto its side in Grantville early Wednesday.

The patient was being transported in the ambulance when it crashed on Friars Road around 4 a.m., according to Sgt. Tom Sullivan.

The condition of the two people injured in the accident has not yet been released. No word on what caused the crash.

Check back for details on this developing story.