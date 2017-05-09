× Woman tried using stolen credit card to buy groceries, cops say

SAN DIEGO — Santee Sheriff’s deputies and Crime Stoppers need help finding a woman suspected of identity theft.

The woman tried to use a stolen credit card to buy groceries at a Santee Walmart on April 1, 2017, authorities said.

She reportedly used the Walmart app to place the order and pick up the items at the store. The woman tried to use the stolen credit card number several times, but the transactions were declined.

Authorities released a surveillance photo from the store. The woman is described as a thin, white woman with long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

She had a two to four-year-old child with blond hair in her shopping cart.

If you recognize the suspect call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.