Uber driver carjacked in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for a man who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver in front of a Pilot Travel Center in Otay Mesa Tuesday morning.

The carjacking suspect punched out the window of the silver Toyota Corolla around 9 a.m. and took off in the car, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Dino Delimitros.

The suspect is described as a bald, Hispanic man in his mid-40s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

The California license plate on the stolen Toyota is 7XNG725. Anyone with information is asked to call police.