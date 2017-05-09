× Tony Gwynn statue to be unveiled in Poway

POWAY, Calif. — A dedication ceremony is scheduled Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.

The ceremony is scheduled on what would have been Gwynn’s 57th birthday. He died nearly three years ago of cancer.

Gwynn, who played with the Padres for 20 seasons, lived with his family in the inland North County city.

Poway residents, baseball fans and businesses donated more than $190,000 for the bronze artwork, while 15 companies donated materials and labor valued at $108,000 to construct the memorial plaza itself, according to the city of Poway.

The statue arrived on Monday after a 1,350-mile journey from Texas.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Lake Poway.