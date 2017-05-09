Tijuana River storm runoff prompts Imperial Beach shore closures

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The entire Imperial Beach shoreline remains closed Tuesday after storm-driven sewage out of Baja California was likely pushed into the area by recent rains.

An existing border-area water contact closure was expanded Monday to include Imperial Beach. The ocean pollution warning for Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge has been in effect since November.

“Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of recent rainfall,” according to a county Department of Environmental Health statement. “Observations indicate contamination of ocean water is likely in Imperial Beach.”

Signs warning of contamination hazards will stand along the affected beaches until follow-up testing deems them safe again for recreational uses, the DEH advised.