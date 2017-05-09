Landon Donovan addresses misconceptions about Soccer City plan

SAN DIEGO – Landon Donovan, the greatest player in US soccer history, has joined Soccer City San Diego, a group that wants to bring Major League Soccer and a new stadium to Mission Valley.

They’ve collected all the necessary signatures to bring the initiative before city council, and if necessary, the public.

Donovan recently stopped by the FOX 5 studio and addressed what he calls some common misconceptions about the plan.

San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker will speak to Troy Hirsch on FOX 5 at 10 p.m.