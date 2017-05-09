× DUI suspected in hit-run crash that seriously injured boy

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – A child was recovering from head injuries Tuesday after the car his family was driving in was hit by an alleged drunk driver, who took off after the crash in San Ysidro, according to a family member.

The boy named Lennox, according to his uncle on a GoFundMe page, was in the rear passenger seat when a truck “came flying around the corner, wheels squealing and slammed into them. They went through a guardrail and stopped facing the opposite direction.”

Lennox suffered serious head injuries and had a surgery, according to his uncle. The boy’s parents suffered minor injuries.

Border Patrol agents came upon the crash at the intersection of Camino De La Plaza and Dairy Mart Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, found multiple victims and called local authorities.

An investigation determined the hit-and-run suspect was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck. Border Patrol agents found a damaged vehicle matching the description at Vista Lane and Corte Amalia in San Ysidro about a half hour later.

San Diego police arrested the driver who was suspected of driving under the influence and leaving a crash scene with injured people.

Agents arrested the passenger and transported him to a Border Patrol station and processed him for removal proceedings, according to Border Patrol officials.

Lennox’s uncle setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills and a replacement car for the family.