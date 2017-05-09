Driver killed after hitting overturned SUV on I-15 identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.

Chi Ho Michael Lee was behind the wheel of an Audi sedan that slammed into a red Ford Explorer that had rolled onto its roof after it struck a barrier separating the southbound freeway from the carpool lanes near Carmel Mountain Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner’s Office. Lee died at the scene.

The SUV’s driver, 19-year-old Chloe Gordon of San Diego, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, then was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla to be treated for major injuries, according to the CHP.

Two other vehicles were struck by flying debris, but neither driver was injured, according to the CHP.

The wreck prompted authorities to divert traffic into the carpool lanes between Camino Del Norte and Carmel Valley Road.