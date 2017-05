× President Donald Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON – White House officials announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

