× 3 local hot spots make best brunch restaurants list

SAN DIEGO – As we look forward to toasting our moms on what has become the busiest brunch day of the year, Open Table has named the 100 best brunch restaurants in America.

Local hotspots that made the list are Hotel Del – Crown Room , The Westgate Hotel – Sunday Brunch & Le Fontainebleau Room and The Veranda Restaurant in Fallbrook.

California, a hot spot for both its ingredient-driven food scene, led all other states with 10 winning restaurants.

A majority of winners specialize in American fare. However, Creole, French, fusion, Italian, and Mediterranean cuisines are also present on the list.

“Brunch has become as synonymous with Mother’s Day celebrations as it has the weekend, and the repertoire of dishes associated with the midday meal has expanded exponentially,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer.

Click here for the complete list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2017.