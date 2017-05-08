Woman hurt after car crashes through Del Mar restaurant

DEL MAR, Calif. – Car crashed into a newly opened Del Mar restaurant and an elderly woman ended up in the hospital Monday.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, a car was backing up and hit an elderly woman. Then, the driver freaked out and hit the gas crashing into a restaurant in Del Mar’s Flower Hill Promenade, a witness told FOX 5.

Cailey Rheam works just a few shops down from Flower Child Cafe on Via de la Valle in the North City area and quickly snapped photos of the madness.

“Never in my life have I seen a scene like this. It was insane. Chaos!” Rheam said.

The woman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas with non-life threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Sebastian Alvarez was working inside and says he can’t believe the car hit the only place in the café without tables.

“It kinda went perfectly though the doors. Didn’t hit any walls or anything like that,” he said. “The driver was elderly and still in the car. He was shaken up so we rushed to him, put the car in park and gave him water.”

It was unknown if the driver was cited.

The restaurant will be open Tuesday.