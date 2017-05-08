USS Lake Erie to deploy Monday

SAN DIEGO — The guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie is scheduled to shove off from Naval Base San Diego Monday afternoon on an independent deployment, along with an embarked detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, according to Navy officials

While deployed to the Western Pacific Ocean and Middle East, Lake Erie will conduct maritime security operations and support theater cooperation efforts.

“The crew is excited to deploy. We have been waiting a long time for this moment,” Capt. Darren McPherson, Lake Erie’s commanding officer said. Lake Erie left Hawaii in 2014, spent 19 months in the yards, and then had to successfully complete an arduous compressed training phase to get where we are to today.”

The Ticonderonga-class cruiser is intended to operate independently or as part of a strike group. It is a multi-mission vessel with ballistic missile defense and anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare capabilities.

“We are prepared and ready to take our turn standing the watch overseas,” McPherson said.

Lake Erie is homeported in San Diego and is named to commemorate the Battle of Lake Erie, which was fought Sept. 10, 1813, during the War of 1812. The ship is part the U.S. 3rd Fleet.