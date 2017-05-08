Torrey Pines student shot and killed by police left suicide note

SAN DIEGO – A 15-year-old who died after San Diego police officers shot him in the Torrey Pines High School parking lot on Saturday left a suicide note, multiple sources reported Monday.

The teen, who was armed with a BB gun, was shot after he called 911 to request officers check the welfare of a male juvenile in the parking lot at the front of the campus, according to homicide detectives.

The two officers, including a juvenile service team officer from the SDPD’s Northwestern Division, responded shortly after 3:27 a.m. Saturday, where the caller said the juvenile was unarmed, according to homicide Lt. Mike Holden.

“As the officers exited their patrol car, the subject pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it directly at one of the officers,” Holden said. “Both officers drew their weapons while repeatedly giving the male commands to drop his handgun.”

The teen refused to comply with the officers’ commands to drop the gun, and instead continued to point it at the one officer and then began walking toward the same officer, according to Holden.

The boy was identified as a resident of the neighborhood, but his name was not released because he is a juvenile. Details have not been released regarding the contents of the suicide note.

Despite the circumstances, which suggested that the shooting might have been an instance of so-called “suicide by cop,” authorities have not designating it as such.

An Arizona civil rights activist on Sunday called on the San Diego Police Department to release the body camera video from the fatal shooting.

“People are shocked, angry, frightened, and already questioning why body-camera footage isn’t being made available as soon as possible,” Maupin said in a statement distributed to reporters. “This should not happen in America and people want to know if what happened had to happen or if this unfortunate result was in any way avoidable.”

On the school’s Facebook page, Principal Rob Coppo wrote that the aftermath of the boy’s death “will be challenging for us all.”

“As a community, we will need to support each other and unite as a … family,” Coppo stated.

The boy’s mother, Serena McCann, released a statement to FOX 5 regarding her son’s death.

“Our family is mourning the loss of a loving and wonderful young man. We ask that you respect our privacy as we remember him and all he meant to us.”