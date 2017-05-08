Residents fed up with line of cars ‘for sale’ parked on streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Residents said Monday the "for sale by owner" cars take up all the residential parking in their South Bay community.

Brandywine and Olympic Parkway are heavily traveled areas in Chula Vista. People who are looking to sell their cars often park their vehicles there to get exposure.

"They're basically using city property to run a used car lot and that’s not right," said resident Dan Carreon.

Carreon and others who live on the street said they struggle to find parking near their homes. They are hoping the city finally does something to stop this practice.

"We have nowhere to park, often our guests have to park across the street," said Carreon.