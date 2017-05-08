Protesters question Congressman Darrell Issa’s health care vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The fight against the new health care bill took center stage in Encinitas Monday night.

More than 100 members of the Wagon Circle gathered to send a message to Congressman Darrell Issa. It’s one of the several Indivisible Groups once again taking a stand against local lawmakers.

“We have to fight and we have to fight like hell,” said Dylan Bry, a protester. “People like Trump and Issa compassion is not their strong suit."

They argued compassion was lacking in the U.S. House of Representatives when lawmakers passed the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“It’s inhumane and it’s cruel and people’s lives are affected,” said Bry.

Since Thursday’s healthcare vote, grassroots efforts by Indivisible Groups have grown throughout San Diego. Activists argue the GOP health care bill takes away essential protections, hurts those in the lower-income bracket and people with pre-existing conditions.

“When people could possibly die or not seek treatment because it’s too expensive people suffer,” said Lisa Nava, an organizer.

“When it came time for them to put forth their own bill, they really had nothing and the hammered this thing through,” said Bry.

FOX 5 reached out to Congressman Issa, he sent the following statement.

“I work hard to cultivate a productive and open line of communication with the people of California’s 49th district – throughout the year -- in town halls, constituent letters, phone calls, and face-to-face meetings with hundreds of individuals from all different viewpoints. Throughout all those meetings, the most common story I hear is about how Obamacare is hurting Californians. Plans have been cancelled. Premiums continue skyrocketing and constituents are counting on me to deliver relief. I’ve made a commitment to repair the damage Obamacare has caused and I plan to deliver on that promise.”

“I don’t feel it’s the bill for me. I don’t feel it’s the bill for my future family and I certainly don’t believe it’s the bill for everyday Americans,” said Meenal Patel, a protester.

“This is an American people issue. Health care should be a right,” said Nava.

The health care bill now moves onto the Senate, which is working on its own version.

Issa said a formal town hall meeting is scheduled for the end of May.