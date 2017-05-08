Police departments offer to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

NEWARK, Calif. – Multiple police departments across the country are offering to check meth for “deadly gluten.”

Last week, police in Newark, California, posted on Facebook:

“Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD and we will test it for you for free!”

The Facebook post has been shared over 180,000 times.

Several other police departments, including Tecumseh Police Department in Oklahoma, posted a similar “offer” on Facebook on Monday:

“Public Services Announcement – the Tecumseh Police Department is offering FREE testing for gluten laced meth. Please bring your meth to the Tecumseh Police Department for your FREE test.”

That Facebook post has been shared over 500 times.

Neither police department has said if anyone has taken advantage of the “offer.”