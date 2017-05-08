× Passenger killed in Oceanside rollover crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A passenger killed when a truck rolled off an Oceanside freeway connector ramp in the rain this weekend was publicly identified Monday as a 22-year-old Descanso woman.

Mireyya Hernandez died at the scene following the crash on the transition from northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound state Route 78 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Oceanside fire officials and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver and another passenger were trapped in the wreckage of the full-size truck, which had rolled down an embankment and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon. Both were freed by fire crews and taken to a hospital to be treated, authorities said.