× Pala home destroyed by fire, family displaced

PALA, Calif. — A fire in the Pala area early Monday destroyed a home and left its five residents displaced.

Firefighters found the home on Pala Del Norte Road near Pala Mission Road in flames shortly before 2:45 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The American Red Cross was summoned to help the displaced residents, three adults and two children, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene until mid-morning, according to the state firefighting agency.