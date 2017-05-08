× Man tells wife he stabbed her brother, cops say

SAN DIEGO — A man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law in the neck during an alcohol-fueled argument early Monday in a parking lot in Kensington, wounding him, then went home and confessed to his wife, authorities said.

The suspect and his wife’s brother were inside the suspect’s car in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Marlborough Avenue after leaving a nearby bar shortly before 1 a.m. when an argument began in which the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim tried to run from the car, but collapsed on the sidewalk across the street, Buttle said.

The suspect left the wounded man behind and drove home, where he told his wife he had stabbed her brother and that she should go check on him. The woman found her brother bleeding on the sidewalk and called police, according to the officer.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury and was listed in stable condition, Buttle said.

The suspect was not immediately located, according to police.