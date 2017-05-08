Hundreds protest proposed cuts to art programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The art community rallied outside the City Administration building Monday morning to protest proposed budget cuts.

The mayor has proposed a 31 percent cut to art programs – decreasing funding from $14 million to $10 million -- for the fiscal year 2017-2018, according to organizers.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer released his proposed $3.6 billion budget in April and said his plan prioritizes core community services in the $1.4 billion general fund like street repairs, recreation centers, libraries and public safety. His proposal also includes the largest infrastructure expenditure of this decade at $445 million, he said.

“We’ve made so much progress over the past three years to invest in all of our neighborhoods, and this budget plan keeps the focus on key services the City Council and I have worked hard to restore,” Faulconer said.

Protesters said Monday they believe cuts to art programs will debilitate a significant economic engine in the city, including nearly 7,000 jobs.

“Quality arts and culture also help to make San Diego a premier destination for visitors who stay longer and spend more money.”

Organizers worry cuts will also impact free art programs for veterans and seniors, along with 225,000 students in San Diego schools.

The proposed reduction of funds “is at a level from which the community will not be able to recover or offset with private donations.”

Council members are expected to comb through the proposed $3.6 billion budget in May and adopt it in June.