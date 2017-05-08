× Drivers injured in head-on collision on rain-slick roadway

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A head-on collision on a rain-slick roadway near Lakeside left both drivers severely injured and one facing felony DUI charges, authorities said Monday.

The 29-year-old driver of a Chevy S-10 pickup truck drifted into oncoming traffic on Highway 8 Business and crashed into a Hyundai Accent near Los Coches Road shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact trapped both the truck’s driver and the Hyundai, a 22-year-old Lakeside woman, inside their vehicles. Both were eventually freed and taken to a hospital to be treated for major injuries, according to the CHP.

The highway was closed for a time while the vehicles and debris from the crash were removed, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.