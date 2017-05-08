× Driver killed on I-15 after slamming into overturned minivan

SAN DIEGO – A motorist was killed in a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.

A smoking red minivan was spotted on its roof in the southbound lanes near Carmel Mountain Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. after it lost control and hit the center divider to the HOV lanes.

Shortly after the minivan rolled over and came to rest into the #1 lane, an Audi A4, that may not have seen the disabled vehicle, struck it at freeway speeds. The male driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female driver of the minivan that was struck by the Audi sedan was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

The wreck prompted authorities to shut down the southbound freeway and divert traffic onto the carpool lanes between Camino Del Norte and Carmel Valley Road, according to the CHP.

