Truck crashes into elderly couple’s Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - An elderly couple’s home was unlivable after an alleged drunk driver slammed his truck into their house early Sunday morning, Chula Vista police said.

Chula Vista police said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday when a truck sped down Diamond Drive, hit the curb and drove into the house and garage.

The driver ran off but was arrested about a block away after he called 9-1-1 to report his truck was stolen at gunpoint, investigators said.

The couple, who were in their 80s and 90s, wasn’t injured.

Crews in Chula Vista worked through the rain trying to shore up the mangled mess of metal and debris left behind.

Michael Fernandez was shocked when he saw what happened.

“Just glad they’re okay... they are very friendly people, really quiet,” said neighbor Michael Fernandez. “Kind of reminds us to be always on the lookout. You never know who’s driving out there."

The driver faces driving under the influence charge, as well as a hit-and-run charge, police said.