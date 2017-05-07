Snow covers San Diego mountains during unusual May storm

SAN DIEGO – Sunday’s unusual May rainstorm prompted an unusual a general advisory for the coastal waters and mountains in San Diego County.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works issued an advisory Sunday morning for motorists that chains are required on Palomar Mountain, as snow began to fall in local mountains.

The National Weather Service predicted that up to 5 inches of snow could fall at the 4,000 to 5,000-foot elevation and 5 to 10 inches above 5,000 feet. Strong winds, reduced visibility and minor urban flooding were also expected, according to the NWS.

Mt. Laguna Lodge posted a video on Facebook Sunday morning showing snow on the ground.

The forecast called for lightning and thunder, prompting the NWS to issue a beach hazard statement until 9 p.m. Sunday. Most of the rain Sunday afternoon will be south of North County coastal areas, according to FOX 5 meteorologist Jason Handman.

After 9 p.m., it will be mainly dry into Monday, Handman said. He warns a few light showers will remain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday’s winter-like storm caused several traffic wrecks on local freeways Sunday morning, with vehicles spinning out, sliding off the roadways and colliding into each other, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews were seen at a wreckage at state Route 805 near Nobel Drive Sunday just after 7 a.m. Video taken by a passenger of a car shows at least one damaged car that smashed into the median wall.

Beach Advisory Issued

A general advisory was issued for the coastal waters of San Diego County by the Department of Environmental Health.

Swimmers, surfers, and other ocean users were warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff.

“Urban runoff may contain large amounts of bacteria from a variety of sources such as animal waste, soil, and decomposing vegetation,” DEH spokesman Keith Waara said. “While many coastal storm drains within San Diego County are permanently posted with white metal warning signs, additional temporary warning signs are not posted for General Advisories.”

Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided in all coastal waters for 72 hours following rain. This includes all coastal beaches and all of Mission Bay and San Diego Bay, according to DEH.

Elevated bacteria levels can persist after a rainstorm depending on the intensity of the storm, volume of runoff and ocean and current conditions.

Padres postpone game against Dodgers

For the third time in Petco Park history, Sunday’s Padres game has been rained out, according to team officials.

Sunday’s scheduled 1:40 p.m. series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed due to unstable, inclement weather including prolonged rain showers and possible thunder and lightning throughout the afternoon, the Padres statement said.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 12:40 p.m. The regularly scheduled game on September 2 against the Dodgers will be pushed from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. to better accommodate a double-header.

It’s the first rainout at Petco Park since Sunday, July 19, 2015, a span of 134 games. Prior to that, there had been 820 games played at Petco Park since the previous rainout on April 4, 2006.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will be valid for the same seats at the new game time, and should be used for ballpark entry on September 2, according to team officials.

“Fans with tickets to both games on September 2 will be asked to exit the ballpark after the first game and reenter for the evening game,” the statement said.

There are no refunds for rescheduled games, but tickets may be exchanged prior to the rescheduled game at the Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park for any remaining game during the 2017 regular season, subject to availability.

The #Padres announce that today's game vs. Dodgers has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Sep. 2 at 12:40pm: https://t.co/CaGjrujtoN pic.twitter.com/qzUuvgBPFh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2017

Sand bags will also be available for residents — a limit of 10 empty sand bags per person, until supplies last, according to City of San Diego officials.

Sand bags can be found at the following recreation centers:

Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Dr.

Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St.

Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Dr.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Dr.

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Dr.

North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Rd.

City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.