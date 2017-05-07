Padres postpone game against Dodgers due to rain

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed Sunday due to rain.

The Padres stated the prolonged rain showers and possible thunder and lightning throughout the afternoon caused them to make the decision.

The #Padres announce that today's game vs. Dodgers has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Sep. 2 at 12:40pm: https://t.co/CaGjrujtoN pic.twitter.com/qzUuvgBPFh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2017

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 12:40 p.m. The regularly scheduled game on September 2 against the Dodgers will be pushed from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. to better accommodate a double-header.

This is the first rainout at Petco Park since Sunday, July 19, 2015, a span of 134 games. Prior to the 2015 rainout, there had been 820 games played at Petco Park since the previous rainout on April 4, 2006.

Tickets for Sunday’s game are valid for the same seats at the new game time, and should be used for ballpark entry on September 2.

The Padres will not refund the tickets from Sunday’s game, but offer ticketholders to exchange for another game.