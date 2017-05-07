Mother mourns loss of son killed at Torrey Pines High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A mother was mourning Sunday the death of her 15-year-old son who died after San Diego police officers shot him in the Torrey Pines High School parking lot.

Serena McCann released a statement to FOX 5 Sunday regarding her son's death.

"Our family is mourning the loss of a loving and wonderful young man. We ask that you respect our privacy as we remember him and all he meant to us."

A makeshift memorial that was started Saturday, continued to grow Sunday, as well-wishers left flowers, candles and notes at the edge of the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

Officers shot and killed the boy, who was armed with a BB gun, after he called 911 to request officers check the welfare of a male juvenile in the parking lot at the front of the campus, according to homicide detectives.

The two officers, including a juvenile service team officer from the SDPD's Northwestern Division, responded shortly after 3:27 a.m. Saturday, where the caller said the juvenile was unarmed, according to homicide Lt. Mike Holden.

"As the officers exited their patrol car, the subject pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it directly at one of the officers," Holden said. "Both officers drew their weapons while repeatedly giving the male commands to drop his handgun."

The boy refused to comply with the officers' commands to drop the gun, and instead continued to point it at the one officer and then began walking toward the same officer, according to Holden.

The boy was identified as a resident of the neighborhood, according to Holden. His family was notified, but his name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The officers who shot the suspect were a 28-year veteran and a 4-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department. Their names will be released in a few days per SDPD protocol and they will be reassigned to desk duty pending an internal investigation.