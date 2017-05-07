Man stranded in culvert clings to wall in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Rescuers found a man clinging to scrubs and a fence as fast-moving water rushed through a culvert in Spring Valley Sunday afternoon.

A swift-water rescue team responded to 8911 Troy Street in Spring Valley around 4:15 p.m. where they found the man holding onto some brush and a fence as storm water rushing passed him. Crews detached a chain-linked fence from an overpass in order to gain access to the culvert.

Man clings to shrubs as storm water rushes through culvert in Spring Valley on May 7, 2017.

At least six emergency crew members were seen pulling the man out of the water and onto the overpass. The rescue took around 20 minutes, Cal Fire official said.

The man was not injured and did not receive medical treatment, according to Cal Fire.

Shawn Walchef witnessed the rescue and applauded crews for their effort.

"Great work today by our first responders in Spring Valley with this stormwater rescue to save a man from potential tragedy," Walchef said.

