Counselors to support Torrey Pines High students Monday

SAN DIEGO – Extra support staff will be on campus Monday following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old student in the Torrey Pines High School parking lot over the weekend, school officials announced.

The San Dieguito Union High School District issued a statement addressed to families from Superintendent Eric Dill.

“A crisis response team will be on the TPHS campus on Monday to support students, staff, and parents as needed,” Dill said in the letter. “I know this is difficult, but we ask that you please refrain from conjecture or spreading rumors.”

“Counseling services will be available at all of our schools on Monday for anyone who feels they need it,” Dill said. “As a community, we have a shared responsibility to care for one another. Please rest assured that we will do everything possible to maintain our daily routine while supporting each other as we deal with this sad event.”

San Diego police officers shot and killed a Torrey Pines High School student armed with a BB gun Saturday morning, after he apparently called 911 to request officers check the welfare of a male juvenile in the parking lot at the front of the campus, according to homicide detectives.

Officers, including a juvenile service team officer from the San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division, responded shortly after 3:27 a.m. to 3710 Del Mar Heights Road in the Carmel Valley neighborhood of San Diego, where the caller said the juvenile was unarmed, according to homicide Lt. Mike Holden.

The shooting occurred just hours before students were to arrive on campus to take the SAT college entrance exam.