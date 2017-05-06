Student killed at Torrey Pines High School after pointing air pistol at police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two police officers shot a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student to death early Saturday after he pointed an air pistol at them, officials said.

Police received a 911 call at 3:27 a.m. requesting officers to check on a 15-year-old boy standing in front of Torrey Pines High School, homicide Lt. Mike Holden said. The caller said the boy had no weapons, but when patrol officers arrived and located the teenager, he pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at them, Holden said.

Both officers drew their weapons and ordered the boy to drop his gun. Instead, the boy continued to point the gun at the officers and began walking toward them. Both officers shot the boy multiple times, and he was pronounced dead a short time later at Scripps La Jolla Hospital, Holden said.

School officials said the boy was a student at the school.

"I am saddened to report that the 15-year-old boy who was killed was a student at our school. Law enforcement has not released the name of the young man, but our hearts go out to the student, his family, and his friends," San Dieguito Unified High School District Superintendent Eric Dill wrote in an email to district families.

"The details of the situation are still unfolding, but whatever they are, this event is very traumatic for our students, staff, families, and community. A crisis response team will be on the TPHS campus on Monday to support students, staff, and parents as needed," Dill wrote.

Investigators determined that the gun used by the teen was a semi-automatic BB air pistol. They said that the 911 caller appears to have been the teenager himself. When the dispatcher asked the caller's name, he gave it, and it is the name of the teenager shot by police.

Police verified that the boy was a student at Torrey Pines High School and he lived near the school.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.