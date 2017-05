SAN DIEGO — Police shot and killed a teenage boy early Saturday in the parking lot of Torrey Pines High School, authorities said.

The shooting took place at 3:27 a.m., a police spokesman confirmed. The spokesman said the boy was 15 years old, but he did not know if he was a student at the high school.

The spokesman did not say what circumstances prompted officers to open fire.

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.