Gulls beat San Jose Barracuda 3-2 in overtime

SAN DIEGO — Kevin Roy scored on a breakaway 38 seconds into overtime to give the San Diego Gulls a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda tonight in Game 1 of their Calder Cup playoff series in San Jose.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven Pacific Division finals will be played Saturday in San Jose.

The Gulls forced the overtime on defenseman Nate Guenin’s first goal of the playoffs with 3:56 left before a crowd at SAP Center at San Jose announced at 4,207.

The Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks American Hockey League affiliate, took a 2-1 lead on Ryan Carpenter’s goal with 7:52 to play.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie. San Jose opened the scoring 9:35 into the first period on Joakim Ryan’s power-play goal. The Gulls tied the score at 17:46 of the first period on Kalle Kossila’s power-play goal off assists by Roy and Sam Carrick.

The Gulls were outshot 14-2 in the first period and 38-16 overall.

Jhonas Enroth made 36 saves for the Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate. Troy Grosenick made 13 saves for the Barracuda.

Both teams scored on one of four power-play opportunities.