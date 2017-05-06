Deputies nab 9 in East County warrant sweep

LA MESA, Calif. — Nine people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants were taken into custody Saturday morning, as law enforcement fanned out across the East County, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Court Services Bureau Field Unit conducted a warrant sweep in the areas of La Mesa, Lemon Grove, and Rancho San Diego from 6 a.m. until noon, according to Sgt. Bill Dunford.

“The focus of the operation was on the apprehension of suspects with outstanding warrants,” Dunford said. “A total of nine adults were arrested, and 15 warrants were cleared.”

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has increased its efforts in the apprehension of wanted subjects for the past few months and will continue to do so, according to Dunford.

Those with outstanding warrants were encouraged to turn themselves in Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any one of the sheriff’s court facilities.