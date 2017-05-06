South Bay robbery suspects arrested after standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Police took two robbery suspects into custody following an hours-long SWAT standoff at a home in Imperial Beach.

Chula Vista Police officers surrounded a home on the 1600 block of Donax Avenue Friday afternoon two robberies in Chula Vista and Imperial Beach.

One suspect, 27-year-old Christian Marquez, was taken into custody after a police dog caught him trying to escape out of the back of the home. Police say Marquez had two replica handguns in his possession. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of dog bites.

The second suspect, an unidentified woman, remained inside the home for nearly an hour until SWAT units made contact with her.

According to police, the pair attempted to rob a Chula Vista perfume store earlier in the day before robbing an adult entertainment store in Imperial Beach.

A witness to the Chula Vista robbery attempt called 911 and reported the male robber pulled out a gun.

The standoff caused cops to block off the area of 16th Street between Dahlia Avenue and Elm Avenue.