Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast recalled

SAN DIEGO — A New Jersey food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast over fears of listeria contamination.

Pinnacle Foods’ voluntary recall issued Friday night affects frozen products distributed in the United States and Mexico, but does not include dry mixes and syrups, the company said.

It said it issued the recall after testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

“We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration,” Pinnacle Foods said.

Listeria causes serious and at times fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Affected products can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

No incidents of illness have been reported.