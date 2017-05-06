× Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ken. — Always Dreaming, ridden by John Velazquez, finished first in the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Louisville’s Churchill Downs.

Velazquez also rode Animal Kingdom across the line first in the 2011 Derby.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 20 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 10 at Belmont Park.