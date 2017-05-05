Woman gives birth to girl on Interstate 15

SAN DIEGO – A newborn baby wasn’t going to wait any longer and forced her mother to give birth on the side of Interstate 15 in Escondido earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

California Highway Patrol received a call of a woman giving birth on the right shoulder of southbound I-15 near Citracado Parkway.

When CHP officers Ralph Ketcher and Israel Diaz arrived, they found the Honda CRV along with the couple. The mother had just given birth to a girl.

The officers helped the mother and newborn until paramedics arrived. They took them to Palomar Hospital.

Both mom and her daughter are in excellent condition, according to CHP.